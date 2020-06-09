Denard Span, Sean Johnson, Carter Coughlin, and Billy Turner (ep. 300)

Episode 300 discusses the latest on the Dalvin Cook contract talks, who the latest NBA team to interview with former Hopkins HS star Zeke Nnaji is, and what the future could hold this summer for the Timberwolves. Plus, some local MLB Draft steam along with developments that the Gophers are interested in Nebraska transfer JD Spielman . Interviews include Twins scouting director Sean Johnson previewing the Draft, former Twin Denard Span, New York Giants LB and former Gopher Carter Coughlin, and Green bay Packers OL and Shoreview native Billy Turner on social injustice and racism.