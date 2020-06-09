Podcast

Previous Story Is the golden age of sports over?

Denard Span, Sean Johnson, Carter Coughlin, and Billy Turner (ep. 300)

By AJ Fredrickson June 9, 2020 9:20 pm
  • Episode 300 discusses the latest on the Dalvin Cook contract talks
  • Who’s the latest NBA team to interview with former Hopkins HS star Zeke Nnaji?
  • What the future could hold this summer for the Timberwolves
  • Some local MLB Draft steam
  • Developments that the Gophers are interested in Nebraska transfer JD Spielman
  • Interviews include:
  • Twins scouting director Sean Johnson previewing the Draft
  • Former Twin Denard Span
  • New York Giants LB and former Gopher Carter Coughlin
  • Green bay Packers OL and Shoreview native Billy Turner on social injustice and racism

Topics:
Gophers The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins Vikings Wolves



Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Is the golden age of sports over?