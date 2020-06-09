Denard Span, Sean Johnson, Carter Coughlin, and Billy Turner (ep. 300)

- Episode 300 discusses the latest on the Dalvin Cook contract talks
- Who’s the latest NBA team to interview with former Hopkins HS star Zeke Nnaji?
- What the future could hold this summer for the Timberwolves
- Some local MLB Draft steam
- Developments that the Gophers are interested in Nebraska transfer JD Spielman
- Interviews include:
- Twins scouting director Sean Johnson previewing the Draft
- Former Twin Denard Span
- New York Giants LB and former Gopher Carter Coughlin
- Green bay Packers OL and Shoreview native Billy Turner on social injustice and racism