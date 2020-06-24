Podcast

Will Riley Reiff be the Vikings’ starting left tackle this season?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 24, 2020 12:30 pm
  • Eric Eager from Pro Football Focus joins Mackey & Judd to discuss what to expect from the Vikings’ offensive line in 2020. Also what role does a quarterback play in his offensive line’s success?

