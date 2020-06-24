Shows
Previous Story
Five things to get you ready for the Twins’ return and Write That Down!
Next Story
Where do the Vikings rank for quarterback play in the Super Bowl era?
Will Riley Reiff be the Vikings’ starting left tackle this season?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 24, 2020 12:30 pm
Eric Eager from Pro Football Focus joins Mackey & Judd to discuss what to expect from the Vikings’ offensive line in 2020. Also what role does a quarterback play in his offensive line’s success?
Vikings
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Projecting the Twins’ 30-man opening day roster (version 1.0)
Five things you need to know (or might have forgotten) as the Twins get set to return
Twins remove statue of former owner Calvin Griffith from Target Field plaza
Zulgad: No sweat: Dalvin Cook’s absence won’t cause Gary Kubiak to abandon run
Is Kirk Cousins ranked too high or too low in PFT quarterback ratings?
Podcast
