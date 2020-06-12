Podcast

If the Vikings traded Dalvin Cook, what’s the fallout?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 12, 2020 12:36 pm
  • Mackey & Judd explore the idea of trading Dalvin Cook and what the fall out would be?
  • What can they get back?
  • And is Alexander Mattison ready to be the starting running back?

