Uncategorized

Previous Story Who are the best draft fits for the Vikings? How good can Antoine Winfield Jr. be?

Is Kirk Cousins a top 10 quarterback: NFL QB rankings 1-32

Mackey & Judd rank all NFL quarterbacks 1-32 and try to figure out where Kirk Cousins falls.

Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized

Previous Story Who are the best draft fits for the Vikings? How good can Antoine Winfield Jr. be?