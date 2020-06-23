Podcast

How Justin Jefferson’s presence in Vikings’ offense might impact Adam Thielen

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 23, 2020 12:38 pm
  • Mackey & Judd discuss rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s expected role in the Vikings’ offense and what type of impact that will have on Adam Thielen.

