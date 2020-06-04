Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: Is a 50-game MLB season the answer or the easy way out? Next Story Vikings could have serious salary cap problems for 2021

Part III: Would you rather have Kirk Cousins or …

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 4, 2020 12:32 pm
  • As they do every week, Mackey, Judd and Declan weigh in on if they would rather have Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins or another NFL starter. Two names are thrown out this time and one is very familiar to Vikings fans.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: Is a 50-game MLB season the answer or the easy way out? Next Story Vikings could have serious salary cap problems for 2021