Podcast

Previous Story Vikings remaining to-do list for the offseason Next Story BONUS: Which Twins prospect is the most expendable?

Part IV: Would you rather have Kirk Cousins or … ?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 11, 2020 12:45 pm
  • In the fourth installment of Kirk Cousins or blank, Mackey & Judd run through three potential quarterback options for the Vikings. One is a veteran who just landed in Tampa Bay.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Vikings remaining to-do list for the offseason Next Story BONUS: Which Twins prospect is the most expendable?