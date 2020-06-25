Podcast

Previous Story Getting answers on the Twins’ season and it’s cliche Mount Rushmore time Next Story Tale of the Tape: Who has the advantage between the Vikings and Cowboys?

Part 5: Would you rather have Kirk Cousins or … ?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 25, 2020 1:01 pm
  • Mackey & Judd do the fifth installment of Kirk Cousins or … ? This time we put Cousins up against Derek Carr, Russell Wilson and Taysom Hill.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Getting answers on the Twins’ season and it’s cliche Mount Rushmore time Next Story Tale of the Tape: Who has the advantage between the Vikings and Cowboys?