On this week’s show Tampa Bay Rays reliever Nick Anderson talks with Doogie about the return of the MLB, ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum gives his thoughts the contract he’d give Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, and Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser discusses the potential of opening the playoffs vs. the Wild. Plus, Doogie dives into his notes on some NBA Draft prospects who have interviewed with the Timberwolves.