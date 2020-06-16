Podcast

Minnesota Sports Rewind: 1992 Twins

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 16, 2020 1:04 pm
  • One year after the Twins won the 1991 World Series, Mackey & Judd recap the 1992 Twins, which was a 90-win team but missed the playoffs.
  • (3:50) The legend of Eric Fox.
  • (08:00) What was the mood before the July series against Oakland started?
  • (14:00) Did Mark McGwire’s steroid use help end the Twins season?
  • (17:00) Is John Smiley one of the most forgotten about Twins trades in team history?
  • (25:00) Could the Twins have extended their championship window?
  • (30:00) Where would you rank this Twins team among all-time teams?

