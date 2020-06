Mackey & Judd rewind to the 2011 Minnesota Twins which was highlighted by the heels of a division champion and free agent addition Tsuyoshi Nishioka only for them to lose 99 games; (07:00) The origin of the #ItsHappening; (11:00) Was Nishioka the worst free-agent signing in Twins history; (27:30) How much did injuries play apart in the 2011 Twins’ demise; (38:00) Is Francisco Liriano’s no hitter the most forgotten no-no of all time?