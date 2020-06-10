Podcast

It’s a Write That Down Wednesday; Mount Rushmore of Twins’ best (and worst) first-round picks

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 10, 2020 12:46 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open with a cliche Mount Rushmore of the Twins’ best (and worst) first-round picks in franchise history.
  • (27:45) Write That Down!
  • (49:00) Wrap with Reusse.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



