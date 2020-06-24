Projecting the Twins’ 30-man opening day roster (version 1.0)

With MLB rosters expanding to 30 players for the season’s first two weeks, the Twins will be tasked with assembling a larger-than-normal roster heading into opening day on July 24. Although there’s still a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding the season, which players will opt-out of playing, and whether some players will be healthy come opening day, here’s a first guess at what the 30-man roster might look like.
Mitch Garver-C
Miguel Sano-1B
Luis Arraez-2B
Jorge Polanco-SS
Josh Donaldson-3B
Eddie Rosario-LF
Byron Buxton-CF
Max Kepler-RF
Nelson Cruz-DH
Ehire Adrianza-Utility
Marwin Gonzalez-Utility
Willians Astudillo-Utility
Jake Cave-OF
Alex Avila-C
Bubble: LaMonte Wade Jr., Nick Gordon
Jose Berrios-SP
Rich Hill-SP
Kenta Maeda-SP
Jake Odorizzi-SP
Homer Bailey-SP
Taylor Rogers-RP
Tyler Duffey-RP
Trevor May-RP
Tyler Clippard-RP
Sergio Romo-RP
Randy Dobnak-RP
Zack Littell-RP
Cody Stashak-RP
Matt Wisler-RP
Devin Smeltzer-RP
Lewis Thorpe-RP
Bubble: Sean Poppen, Jorge Alcala