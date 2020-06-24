Projecting the Twins’ 30-man opening day roster (version 1.0)

With MLB rosters expanding to 30 players for the season’s first two weeks, the Twins will be tasked with assembling a larger-than-normal roster heading into opening day on July 24. Although there’s still a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding the season, which players will opt-out of playing, and whether some players will be healthy come opening day, here’s a first guess at what the 30-man roster might look like.

Position Players (14)

Mitch Garver-C

Miguel Sano-1B

Luis Arraez-2B

Jorge Polanco-SS

Josh Donaldson-3B

Eddie Rosario-LF

Byron Buxton-CF

Max Kepler-RF

Nelson Cruz-DH

Ehire Adrianza-Utility

Marwin Gonzalez-Utility

Willians Astudillo-Utility

Jake Cave-OF

Alex Avila-C

Bubble: LaMonte Wade Jr., Nick Gordon

Pitchers (16)

Jose Berrios-SP

Rich Hill-SP

Kenta Maeda-SP

Jake Odorizzi-SP

Homer Bailey-SP

Taylor Rogers-RP

Tyler Duffey-RP

Trevor May-RP

Tyler Clippard-RP

Sergio Romo-RP

Randy Dobnak-RP

Zack Littell-RP

Cody Stashak-RP

Matt Wisler-RP

Devin Smeltzer-RP

Lewis Thorpe-RP

Bubble: Sean Poppen, Jorge Alcala