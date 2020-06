Mackey & Judd recap the 2001 MLB Draft with the Twins taking Joe Mauer No. 1 overall; (3:30) What was the initial reactions of the Twins drafting Mauer; (5:10) Would the Twins have better off drafting Mark Prior; (16:30) Should the Twins have moved Mauer out of the catcher position; (25:00) Did Joe Mauer live up to his No. 1 pick hype; (30:00) Would you take the short burst of Mark Prior or the borderline Hall of Fame career of Mauer; (33:00) What if Mauer played football instead of baseball?