Did the Twins make the right move by taking Joe Mauer over Mark Prior?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 9, 2020 12:54 pm
  • Mackey & Judd recap the 2001 MLB Draft with the Twins taking Joe Mauer No. 1 overall.
  • (3:30) What was the initial reactions of the Twins’ decision to draft Mauer?
  • (5:10) Would the Twins have been better off drafting Mark Prior?
  • (16:30) Should the Twins have moved Mauer to another position?
  • (25:00) Did Joe Mauer live up to the hype that goes with being the No. 1 pick?
  • (30:00) Would you take the short burst of Mark Prior or the borderline Hall of Fame career of Mauer?
  • (33:00) What if Mauer played football instead of baseball?

Topics:
Minnesota Sports Rewind Twins



