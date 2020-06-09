Did the Twins make the right move by taking Joe Mauer over Mark Prior?

- Mackey & Judd recap the 2001 MLB Draft with the Twins taking Joe Mauer No. 1 overall.
- (3:30) What was the initial reactions of the Twins’ decision to draft Mauer?
- (5:10) Would the Twins have been better off drafting Mark Prior?
- (16:30) Should the Twins have moved Mauer to another position?
- (25:00) Did Joe Mauer live up to the hype that goes with being the No. 1 pick?
- (30:00) Would you take the short burst of Mark Prior or the borderline Hall of Fame career of Mauer?
- (33:00) What if Mauer played football instead of baseball?