This episode starts with some NBA pre-draft process notes, Vikings thoughts, MLB Draft fallout discussion, and contains interviews with Twins scouting director Sean Johnson with whom we review the Twins’ draft, former Gopher Max Meyer’s dad, Kent. Max went No. 3 to Miami, the first pitcher off the board in this year’s MLB Draft, and new Gophers basketball player Both Gach who explains why he chose to attend the University of Minnesota.