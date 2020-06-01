Podcast

Previous Story ‘The lack of understanding leads to fear’ Next Story Reusse Unchained: Remembering a great character

Should the Vikings sign Colin Kaepernick?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 1, 2020 12:48 pm
  • Mackey and Judd ask a two-fold question: Should the Vikings sign Colin Kaepernick and would he be more accepted now than he was when he exited the NFL?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story ‘The lack of understanding leads to fear’ Next Story Reusse Unchained: Remembering a great character