Podcast
Should the Vikings sign Colin Kaepernick?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 1, 2020 12:48 pm
Mackey and Judd ask a two-fold question: Should the Vikings sign Colin Kaepernick and would he be more accepted now than he was when he exited the NFL?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Podcast
