Podcast

Previous Story Why the Wild need to lose to the Canucks and Random Season Recall Next Story Reusse Unchained: It was fixed!

Should the Vikings trade for cornerback Desmond King?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 29, 2020 11:59 am
  • Mackey & Judd react to the report that Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King could be headed to the Vikings in a trade. What should the Vikings trade for the nickel corner?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Why the Wild need to lose to the Canucks and Random Season Recall Next Story Reusse Unchained: It was fixed!