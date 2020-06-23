Podcast

Previous Story Minnesota Sports Rewind: The 2011 Twins and what went wrong Next Story How Justin Jefferson’s presence in Vikings’ offense might impact Adam Thielen

Tale of the tape: How the Vikings and Saints matchup in 2020

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 23, 2020 12:34 pm
  • Mackey & Judd size up the Vikings and Saints for the 2020 NFL season.
  • Who has the better quarterback, coach, defense and overall infrastructure?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Minnesota Sports Rewind: The 2011 Twins and what went wrong Next Story How Justin Jefferson’s presence in Vikings’ offense might impact Adam Thielen