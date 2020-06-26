Shows
The best Vikings rumors and conspiracy theories in franchise history
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 26, 2020 12:30 pm
It’s a SKOL reddit Friday, and Mackey & Judd run through the best Vikings and rumors conspiracy theories in the franchise’s history.
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
