Mackey & Judd open the show with Eric Kendricks comments on what we need to do better as a society; (09:00) Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees’ tone-deaf comments; (22:00) We Call You on Declan’s brother Liam, who’s a veteran of the United States Air Force and states his take on what the United States flag means to him; (33:10) A scoop with Doogie; (43:00) And finally what’s our thoughts on sports coming back?