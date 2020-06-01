‘The lack of understanding, leads to fear’

Mackey & Judd open Monday, June 1, with the latest unrest in the Twin Cities after a weekend of protesting in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death; (29:30) John Thomas, who is the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Vice President of Community Engagement joins the show to give listeners his perspective; (01:07:00) An eyewitness account from Dan Brink who was on the 35-W bridge when the tanker truck came through a group of peaceful protesters; (01:28:00) And finally Mackey & Judd go over the treatment of the media over the course of the protests.