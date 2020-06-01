‘The lack of understanding leads to fear’

- Mackey and Judd open the Monday, June 1, with the latest unrest in the Twin Cities after a weekend of protesting in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
- (29:30) Minneapolis native and former Gopher John Thomas, the Timberwolves’ vice president of community engagement, joins the show to provide his perspective.
- (01:07:00) An eyewitness account from Dan Brink, who was on the 35-W bridge when the tanker truck came through a group of peaceful protesters.
- (01:28:00) Mackey and Judd discuss the treatment of the media from the police and National Guard during the protests.