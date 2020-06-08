Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
The Vikings’ 10 most memorable games under Mike Zimmer
Next Story
Why Kirk Cousins was the Vikings’ MVP of past decade
The latest MLB 2020 plan, Random Season Recall and Old Tweets Exposed
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 8, 2020 12:19 pm
Mackey & Judd open with the latest plan for the MLB to start the 2020 campaign with a 76-game season.
(23:50) Is Roger Goodell a fraud?
(41:00) Random Season Recall — the 1994 Vikings.
(55:10) Old Tweets Exposed.
Topics:
Gophers
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Mackey & Judd Stories
Exploring the Vikings’ options when it comes to Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook reportedly won’t show up for Vikings’ camp without contract extension
Adrian Peterson says he will be among players taking a knee during national anthem
Zulgad: You’re joking: Twins’ success, or failure, in 48-game season would mean little
Drastic reduction in NFL salary cap for 2021, could be bad news for Dalvin Cook
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
The Vikings’ 10 most memorable games under Mike Zimmer
Next Story
Why Kirk Cousins was the Vikings’ MVP of past decade