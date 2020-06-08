Podcast

Previous Story The Vikings’ 10 most memorable games under Mike Zimmer Next Story Why Kirk Cousins was the Vikings’ MVP of past decade

The latest MLB 2020 plan, Random Season Recall and Old Tweets Exposed

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 8, 2020 12:19 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open with the latest plan for the MLB to start the 2020 campaign with a 76-game season.
  • (23:50) Is Roger Goodell a fraud?
  • (41:00) Random Season Recall — the 1994 Vikings.
  • (55:10) Old Tweets Exposed.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story The Vikings’ 10 most memorable games under Mike Zimmer Next Story Why Kirk Cousins was the Vikings’ MVP of past decade