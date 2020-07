This action packed episode kicks off with Doogie going over his notes regarding the Vikings, Wolves, and Gophers. Twins reliever Tyler Duffey and Twins starter Randy Dobnak join the show to discuss the upcoming MLB season. Doogie speaks with new Chicago Cubs minor leaguer Sam Thoresen along with NBA Draft prospect Daniel Oturu and class of 2022 point guard Tre Holloman of Cretin-Derham Hall who gives us an update on his recruitment.