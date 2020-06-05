Podcast

Alternate Reality: What if Dan Marino signed with the Vikings in 2000?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 5, 2020 12:32 pm
  • Mackey & Judd go down the alternate reality path of what if the Vikings had signed Dan Marino before the 2000 season? One of them believes the Vikings would have been a Super Bowl team.

SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



