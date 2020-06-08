Podcast

Vikings fantasy football projections for 2020

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 8, 2020 12:50 pm
  • Mackey & Judd discuss which Vikings players are projected to be the top fantasy football players in 2020, according to ESPN. Is Kirk Cousins ranked too low? Is Adam Thielen too high? Oh, and why did Judd quit fantasy football?

