Vikings could have serious salary cap problems for 2021

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 4, 2020 12:36 pm
  • Mackey & Judd break down how the Vikings could be impacted if the NFL’s salary cap falls by $40 million per team in 2021, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

