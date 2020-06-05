Podcast

The Vikings’ 10 most memorable games under Mike Zimmer

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 5, 2020 12:35 pm
  • Mackey & Judd discuss the rankings in a SKOL Reddit thread of the Vikings’ top 10 games in the Mike Zimmer era and then Judd gives his own top 10. Let’s just say it becomes controversial.

