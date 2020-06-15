Podcast

Previous Story Long Gone Summer takeaways and Random Season Recall Next Story Alternate Reality: What if Brett Favre doesn’t come back to the Vikings in 2010?

Vikings vs. Bears: Tale of the tape for 2020

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 15, 2020 12:30 pm
  • In their first installment sizing up the Vikings against the rest of NFC North, Mackey & Judd compare the Vikings to the Chicago Bears.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Long Gone Summer takeaways and Random Season Recall Next Story Alternate Reality: What if Brett Favre doesn’t come back to the Vikings in 2010?