Podcast

Previous Story Is MLB at an all-time low? And Minnesota Sports Rewind on the 1992 Twins Next Story Declan’s 3 bold takes for the Vikings includes a doozy for Kirk Cousins

Purple Daily Tale of the Tape: Would you rather have the Vikings or Packers?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 16, 2020 12:24 pm
  • In their second installment sizing up the Vikings against the rest of NFC North, Mackey & Judd compare the Vikings to the Green Bay Packers.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Is MLB at an all-time low? And Minnesota Sports Rewind on the 1992 Twins Next Story Declan’s 3 bold takes for the Vikings includes a doozy for Kirk Cousins