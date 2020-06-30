Podcast

What happens if COVID-19 sidelines Kirk Cousins?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 30, 2020 12:57 pm
  • Mackey & Judd kick around the idea of what happens if a prominent Vikings player, notably Kirk Cousins, gets COVID-19. Should the Vikings be looking at other options, besides Sean Mannion, to be a backup quarterback?

