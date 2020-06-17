Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: WrestleMania IX Rewind! Next Story Purple Daily Tale of the Tape: Would you rather have the Vikings or Lions?

It’s a Write That Down Wednesday and what will be the Twins’ approach next season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 17, 2020 1:05 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s opinion on when the MLB season should be completed.
  • (08:00) What will the 2021 Twins look like?
  • (31:51) Write That Down
  • (48:52) Wrap with Reusse

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: WrestleMania IX Rewind! Next Story Purple Daily Tale of the Tape: Would you rather have the Vikings or Lions?