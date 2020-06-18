Podcast

Previous Story Sean Johnson, Kent Meyer, and Both Gach (ep. 301) Next Story Is there another level to Kirk Cousins’ game?

A Scoop with Doogie and why MLB needs to embrace change

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 18, 2020 12:16 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open with the latest MLB and MLBPA proposals.
  • (11:00) Implementing the universal DH for both leagues.
  • (15:00) Is expanding the baseball playoffs a good idea?
  • (29:43) A Scoop with Doogie.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Sean Johnson, Kent Meyer, and Both Gach (ep. 301) Next Story Is there another level to Kirk Cousins’ game?