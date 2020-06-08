Podcast

Why Kirk Cousins was the Vikings’ MVP of past decade

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 8, 2020 12:47 pm
  • Eric Eager from Pro Football Focus explains why Kirk Cousins was the Vikings’ MVP in terms of Wins Above Replacement last decade. Also, what does Cousins’ WAR say about some of his teammates and their value?

