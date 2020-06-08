Shows
Previous Story
The latest MLB 2020 plan, Random Season Recall and Old Tweets Exposed
Next Story
Vikings fantasy football projections for 2020
Why Kirk Cousins was the Vikings’ MVP of past decade
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 8, 2020 12:47 pm
Eric Eager from Pro Football Focus explains why Kirk Cousins was the Vikings’ MVP in terms of Wins Above Replacement last decade. Also, what does Cousins’ WAR say about some of his teammates and their value?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
