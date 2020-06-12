Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: Which Twins prospect is the most expendable? Next Story Daniel Jeremiah on Dalvin Cook’s case for MVP and the Vikings Super Bowl chances

Action Movie Rewind Friday: Wanted!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 12, 2020 12:21 pm
  • Mackey & Judd discuss what Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said to his players in addressing them for the first time since George Floyd’s death.
  • (20:21) Action Movie Rewind Friday: Wanted!
  • (58:20) Wrap with Reusse.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story BONUS: Which Twins prospect is the most expendable? Next Story Daniel Jeremiah on Dalvin Cook’s case for MVP and the Vikings Super Bowl chances