Would the Twins benefit from a salary cap? And Action Movie Rewind: Independence Day

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 26, 2020 12:24 pm
  • Mackey opens the show with the idea of the MLB implementing a salary cap and would it benefit for the Twins?
  • (25:20) Action Movie Rewind: Independence Day
  • (01:06:38) Wrap with Reusse.

Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



