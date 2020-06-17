Judd and Declan run through a series of Would You Rather scenarios for the Minnesota Wild. Would you rather have Dubnyk and/or Stalock stand on their head and help the Wild make a playoff run or play how they usually do, indicating to Bill Guerin that it’s time to find a new No. 1 goalie?; (6:30) Would you rather have Mikko Koivu, refreshed and ready to go, play well enough to earn another contract at the age of 37, or look old, slow and tired and realize it’s time to ride off into the sunset? (10:40) Same question for Eric Staal; (16:30) Would you rather have the Wild get No. 1 overall pick in the NHL lottery – meaning elimination in the qualifying round — or advance to the Stanley Cup Finals?; (20:00) Who would you most like to see the Wild trade this offseason, among guys they can realistically deal?; (23:30) Which member of the Wild organization is most likely to win an NHL award beginning with next season? (28:00) Who would you rather see win each of the qualifying series in the NHL? And Declan asks Judd who is the best NHL goaltender of all time.