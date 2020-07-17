Podcast

Action Movie Review: Die Hard and a Scoop with Doogie

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 17, 2020 12:23 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open with a Scoop session from Doogie. Plenty of Vikings nuggets with training camp around the corner.
  • (15:34) Action Movie Review is the 1988 classic Die Hard.
  • (01:07:00) Wrap with Reusse.

Topics:
Podcast

