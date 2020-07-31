Podcast

Previous Story Last Call: Shane Bieber defuses the Bomba Squad Next Story How will the Vikings replace Michael Pierce?

Action Movie Rewind: Out for Justice and Twins’ offense goes silent

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 31, 2020 12:28 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with Shane Bieber shutting down the Bomba Squad.
  • (20:30) Action Movies Review: Out for Justice.
  • (59:38) Wrap with Reusse!

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Last Call: Shane Bieber defuses the Bomba Squad Next Story How will the Vikings replace Michael Pierce?