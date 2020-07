Star Tribune sports columnist Chip Scoggins, in Chicago to cover the Twins-White Sox season-opening series, joins Judd Zulgad to discuss the urgency the Twins will feel in a 60-game season and how that might alter manager Rocco Baldelli’s approach. Scoggins also has thoughts on Mike Zimmer’s reported contract extension with the Vikings and Glen Taylor possibly selling the Timberwolves to Kevin Garnett.