BONUS: Conduits of Trouble: I was almost moved to tears

Judd tells Star Tribune sports columnist Chip Scoggins how he got emotional watching the Twins play their first intrasquad game on Wednesday night and why he’s now taking the return of sports on a day-to-day basis. Chip and Judd also discuss what it will be like watching baseball games without fans in the stands and what viewers will be able to hear on television. Chip weighs in on Stanford’s decision to drop 11 sports and the conversation wraps up with an in-depth discussion on Mike Zimmer’s future.