Judd and Declan run through a barrage of scenarios for the Wild against the Vancouver Canucks. Most likely to have the biggest bounce back after disappointing 2019-20? The player most likely to emerge (not that they were disappointing in 2019-20 but they will just take a step forward)? Most likely to remain rock solid steady? Most likely to disappoint? Most likely to be playing their last series in a Wild uniform? And who should be the Wild’s next captain?