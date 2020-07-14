Podcast

BONUS: WrestleMania 13 review

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 14, 2020 2:20 pm
  • Mackey and Declan recap WrestleMania 13, which featured one of the greatest matches of all time between Stone Cold vs. Bret Hart in a submission match; Our least favorite part; definitive Mania rankings.

Mackey & Judd



