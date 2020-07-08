Podcast

Can the Vikings get more production from Anthony Barr in 2020?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 8, 2020 12:13 pm
  • Mackey & Judd try to figure out if linebacker Anthony Barr can be used in more ways by the Vikings in 2020, especially with longtime NFL defensive coordinator Dom Capers joining the coaching staff.

