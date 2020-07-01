Shows
Confidence and concerns for Twins and it’s a Write That Down Wednesday
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 1, 2020 11:57 am
Jake Depue joins Judd and Declan to discuss the Twins’ 60-game season and whether MLB can pull off a season during a pandemic.
(28:08) Write That Down!
Topics:
Gophers
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
