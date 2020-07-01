Podcast

Confidence and concerns for Twins and it’s a Write That Down Wednesday

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 1, 2020 11:57 am
  • Jake Depue joins Judd and Declan to discuss the Twins’ 60-game season and whether MLB can pull off a season during a pandemic.
  • (28:08) Write That Down!

Topics:
