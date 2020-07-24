Done deal: Mike Zimmer signs three-year contract extension with Vikings

The Vikings confirmed Friday what already had been reported earlier this week. Coach Mike Zimmer has received a three-year contract extension that will run through the 2023 season.

“We are excited to have Coach Zimmer continue to lead the Minnesota Vikings this season and beyond,” Vikings owners Mark Wilf said in a statement on the team’s website. “We strongly believe in his leadership and the team culture he’s fostered. We look forward to him furthering the team’s success of the previous six seasons and leading us to our ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl championship to Minnesota.”

Zimmer, 64, took over as the Vikings coach in 2014 and has gone 57-38-1 and 2-3 in five playoff games. Zimmer had been set to enter the last season of his contract. General manager Rick Spielman’s contract has been synched up to Zimmer’s, so it would make sense that the Vikings already have extended Spielman’s deal or that he soon will be receiving a three-year contract extension.