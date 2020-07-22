Podcast

Previous Story Glen Taylor, James Lynch, and Ezra Cleveland (ep. 307)

EMERGENCY PODCAST: Vikings finalizing a multi-year contract extension for Mike Zimmer

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 22, 2020 3:26 pm
  • Judd and Declan react to the Vikings finalizing a multi-year contract extension for Mike Zimmer, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Glen Taylor, James Lynch, and Ezra Cleveland (ep. 307)