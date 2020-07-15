Podcast

Previous Story Reckless Speculation: Dak Prescott to the Vikings in 2022? Next Story MLB.com’s Mandy Bell on the Cleveland-Minnesota rivalry

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on the Wild promoting Evason and signing Kaprizov

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 15, 2020 12:30 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski joins Judd and Declan to break down the Wild’s decision to remove the interim tag from Dean Evason’s coaching title, the signing of Kirill Kaprizov and the NHL’s return to play plan.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Reckless Speculation: Dak Prescott to the Vikings in 2022? Next Story MLB.com’s Mandy Bell on the Cleveland-Minnesota rivalry