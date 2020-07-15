Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Reckless Speculation: Dak Prescott to the Vikings in 2022?
Next Story
MLB.com’s Mandy Bell on the Cleveland-Minnesota rivalry
ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on the Wild promoting Evason and signing Kaprizov
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 15, 2020 12:30 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski joins Judd and Declan to break down the Wild’s decision to remove the interim tag from Dean Evason’s coaching title, the signing of Kirill Kaprizov and the NHL’s return to play plan.
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories
Byron Buxton leaves no doubt on Opening Day: “I’m playing, I’ll be there”
Miguel Sano cleared to rejoin Twins after sitting because of COVID-19
As deadline approaches, Harris appears set to play season under franchise tag
Twins catch a break as Byron Buxton suffers mid-left foot sprain, considered day-to-day
Not again: Twins center fielder Byron Buxton carted off field after injuring left foot
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Reckless Speculation: Dak Prescott to the Vikings in 2022?
Next Story
MLB.com’s Mandy Bell on the Cleveland-Minnesota rivalry